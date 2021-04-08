….Anne Ngatia appointed as the network’s Deputy Managing Partner -Strategic Initiatives to oversee the growth and reputation of the agency across 39 African countries.

Nairobi 1st APRIL 2021 – Ogilvy Africa has announced the creation of a new strategic initiatives role to drive its growth agenda. This is part of the agency’s transformation strategy. They aim to create growth platforms for Ogilvy’s clients and people, furthering the firm’s position as a market leader in the Sub-Saharan Africa region.

Making the announcement, Ogilvy Africa CEO, Vikas Mehta said, “In a region like ours, clients often have to make tough choices between width and depth of competencies available with agencies in every market. With this role, our goal is to make the best of Ogilvy Africa available to our clients, irrespective of geography. For our business, this role will be instrumental in creating growth engines for the agency through portfolio expansion, product innovation and partnerships. This is an exciting time for Africa, and Ogilvy Africa as we evolve a connected offering for a connected world.”

The strategic initiatives office will work with Ogilvy Africa’s key clients in creating custom One-Ogilvy solutions, that are built around their current needs and future goals. The role also entails further strengthening Ogilvy Africa’s reputation as the leading agency network on the continent. This includes driving innovation and thought leadership in areas that are shaping the industry.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Ngatia said, “I am excited and truly grateful to Ogilvy Africa for entrusting me with this position. I hope that together we shall create growth platforms for our clients and people and further propel this remarkable brand’s position as leader across the region”

Adds Mehta, “We are delighted to have found someone from within the Ogilvy Africa bench to play this crucial role. Through her years of experience in the industry, Anne (or Peanut as she prefers being called) has worn many hats and seen the world of marketing from several lenses. She has deep empathy for pain-points of clients and agencies alike, while being able to see the big picture of opportunity. We’re delighted to see her wings spreading across the continent.”

About Ogilvy Africa

Ogilvy Africa is the largest network agency on the continent catering to 39 countries, with a team of ~900 people across Central, East and West Africa. Headquartered in Nairobi – Kenya, Ogilvy Africa manages a portfolio of over 100 brands for clients such as AB Inbev, Airtel, Africa CDC, Coca-Cola, Diageo, Distell, Equity Bank, Exxon Mobil, Kenya Airways, Mondelez, NCBA, Nestle, Philips, PWC, SAB Miller, Sanlam, Total, UNICEF, Unilever and WWF amongst others.

It offers services across the full spectrum of marketing domains including advertising (on and offline), Customer Engagement & Commerce, Digital Transformation, Shopper Marketing, Media, PR & Influence; all under one unified setup. The agency has also created proprietary marketing products in areas such as real-time marketing, social intelligence, virtual experiences, influencer management, e-commerce enablement and content hubs. It’s unique operating model, One Ogilvy, allows clients and brands to cut the complexity of agency structures and create seamless omni-channel experiences for their consumers, across touchpoints. Fuelled by the holy trinity of content, data and technology; Ogilvy Africa strives to be the best-practice agency model, for Developing & Emerging markets.

With 20+ years in Africa, Ogilvy Africa has won the highest number of regional and global awards for the region including Cannes Lions, Clio awards, Dubai Lynx Festival, SABRE Awards (Global and Africa); to name a few.

Ogilvy is a leading global agency network of WPP. Launched by David Ogilvy over 70 years ago.