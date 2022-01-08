Oguaa residents question the relevance of Constitution Day

Some Oguaa residents say they do not see the significance of the government’s declaration of January 7, as a statutory public holiday.

The day has been instituted as Constitution Day and has since 2019 been observed as a public holiday but not many people appear to understand why.

Mr. Elvis Amoako , a teacher, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, said every holiday was to give rest to the general populace especially workers .

“I just know today is a Constitution holiday but honestly I simply have no idea of its relevance and my attention has not been drawn to that yet because education on it is minimal.“

Madam Irene Biney, a project Coordinator of an NGO, said although she knew the essence of the Constitution to the Ghanaian society , she was yet to come to terms with why it should be made a holiday.

Madam Sabina Ocran , an Administrator said there was the need to intensify public education as people had only been enjoying the holiday day without knowing the significance of the day.

Mr. Abubakari Alhassan, another teacher, said the day was to serve as a reminder for all to be patriotic and to uphold and defend the Constitution of the land.

“I have always known the essence of today probably because I teach it all the time , more education is needed amongst the general populace.

The education must reach everyone, that notwithstanding everyone must know the core value of the Constitution”.