Oguaa residents want President to rethink no harbour decision

Some residents in the Central Regional capital of Oguaa have urged the President to work towards building a harbour for the area as presented in the ruling New Patriotic Party’s 2020 Manifesto.

They said in view of the lack of employment opportunities in the ancient city, a harbour would bring more job prospects than the airport the President had committed to.

They were reacting to the apolology offered by the President that he made a mistake in the October 19 Eagle FM radio interview by saying that he did not commit to building a harbour but rather a landing site and an airport for the area.

The President, in a, Thursday, Peace FM radio interview explained that though the construction of a harbour was in the Manifesto, it could not be honoured because such facilities were available at neighbouring Elmina and Takoradi.

“Let me confess, I made a mistake on the Cape Coast matter. Even with the mistake, we have to have a rethink. We cannot have a harbour at Takoradi, Elmina, and have another one at Cape Coast. But I have to apologise to the people of Cape Coast. Presidents are humans, and they can make mistakes,” he emphasised.

Madam Henrietta Blankson, a

hairdresser described the development as very “unfortunate” and said Cape Coast deserved better.

“The President is not considering our plight. There are no manufacturing companies or factories here – no jobs, nothing promising and you come here with such unfavorable news? I’m very disappointed but I urge him to reconsider his decision,” she said.

According to some of the residents, the apology had rather made them sadder.

Mr. Josiah Ofori, a teacher, told the GNA that he was shocked by the President’s decision, adding that the NPP had to execute the Harbour project to redeem their image.

“We all heard Bawumia very clearly when he was reading the Manifesto at the University of Cape Coast and it cannot be erased with a denial and an apology.”

Ms. Ernestina Attiah, however, said it was okay to build a habour in Elmina, though she wished it had been in Cape Coast.