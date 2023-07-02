Oguamanhene Lauds McDan For Equipping Students Through YouthConnect Challenge

The McDAN Youth Connect program which is designed to inspire young people to be determined in achieving their goals and expose them to opportunities in mentorship and entrepreneurship was held at the University of Cape Coast.

The Oguamanhene, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II who was enthused about the support Dr Daniel McKorley is giving to university students to build their capacities and be ready for the ever-evolving markets, lauded the McDanYouthConnect challenge.

Osabarima Kwesi Atta II said, much could be achieved by students and that, there is then need for corporate Ghana and other individuals to emulate the sterling footsteps of McDan in order to build a more viable society with competent people with the entrepreneurship mindset ready to take charge of the markets after school.

Addressing the students, Daniel McKorley also congratulated the start-ups that pitched their amazing business ideas to the panel to win the GHc10,000 funding pot.

According to him, they “all did an amazing job articulating your enterprise ideas to our audience and judges, and you blew the crowd away with your creativity and innovation. It’s safe to say that our future is in good hands!”

He said: “Never let anyone convince you that your dream and vision to be an entrepreneur is something that you shouldn’t do. Just know that nothing comes easy in business or life, and you have to work for it every day.”

According to him, this is just one of the few things that he has shared with the gathered students at the New Examination Center [NEC] of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), where he was having a truly rewarding experience with the #McDanYouthConnect town-hall conversation.

He said: “I’m enjoying speaking with the students, listening to the pitches of their business ideas and sharing both the good and bad experiences I’ve had in my business and entrepreneurship ventures.”

McDan also enumerated that everyone’s professional journey is different, but hopes that his personal story will inspire the young entrepreneurs who look like him and come from a background like his to pursue their passion, “…as it is their visions and ideas that will shape our future.”

To the students, he thanked them for the insightful questions and the kind compliments.