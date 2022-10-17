Ohawu Agricultural College to introduce top-up degree programmes

The Ohawu Agricultural College in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region is in talks with the University of Cape Coast to run top-up degree programmes in Agriculture at the College.

Mr Ernest Mawufemor Kwasi Abiew, the Principal of the Collage, said the programme would start as soon as the discussions were finalised.

He said the College remained a pillar in the training of middle level technical staff in Ghana with a primary mandate to facilitate the sustainable processing of wholesome food across the food-chain in all aspects.

The top-up programme would, therefore, enhance knowledge in the agriculture value-chain to ensure food security.

The College, founded in 1964 by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to develop middle level manpower for the agricultural sector, is the only accredited diploma awarding agricultural college in the Volta Region, with a total student population of 315.

Mr Abiew said this during the Ninth Congregation of the College, where 178 students, comprising four batches; 2017/2018 through to the 2020/2021 academic years, graduated with Diploma in General Agriculture after the three-year programme.

He urged the new graduands to put to use the knowledge acquired for the benefit of society and commended past principals and staff for their contribution to the current status of the College.

Some achievements of the College are the renovation and equipping of the Science Laboratory, furnishing and equipping of the Computer Lab, ongoing construction of the auditorium, and the arrangements to start other top-up programmes with the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Mr Abiew appealed to the Government and benevolent groups and individuals to assist with a school bus to facilitate field trips.

He called for the provision of more halls of residence, lecture halls, masters bungalows, potable water supply, as well as the upgrading of staff training, among other things.

Mr Prince Nyikplorkpo, the Vice Principal of the College in charge of Academics, disclosed that the 2020/2021 batch of 15 graduands saw one student with First Class, eight had Second Class Upper Division, three with Second Class Lower Division, one Third Class, while “two have some issues to settle.”

Professor Julius Kofi Hagan, Vice Dean, School of Agriculture, who represented the UCC, said the University had commenced affiliation processes with some agricultural colleges in the country to run degree programmes.

He reiterated the need for the graduands to make proper use of the knowledge and skills acquired to enhance productivity and food safety for all.