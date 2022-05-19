Ohemaa Mercy,Selina Boateng and Cee take Grace Experience Concert to America

Ghanaian popular gospel musicians Ohemaa Mercy, Selina Boateng, Millicent Yankey and Cee take Grace Experience Concert to United States of America after a successful edition last year in Ghana.

The brain behind the concert Millicent Yankey said there was a huge call from music fans and patrons to host this year’s concert in the USA.

Millicent Yankey who won the best female artiste at Ghana music awards USA also added that they are willing to take the concert to other countries as-well when the need be.

Performing at the concert are Legendary Ohemaa Mercy, Selina Boateng, Cee, US Based Gospel Song Winner at GMA-USA 2021 Rita Queen, Sarah Sing and a host of other great and anointed gospel singers she added.

The event will be held at the Ehall in Norcross GA and the time will be 4pm for red carpet and 5pm for the main concert.

The concert is aimed at raising funds to support the vulnerable in deprived communities in Ghana. In an interview with Millicent Yankey, she stated that, she has been donating to the less privileged in Ghana since she stepped foot in America due to her life experience in Ghana so that is why they decided to donate proceeds of this year’s concert to the needy.