Ohemaa Tina’s ‘ME BOAFO NE AWURADE’ Gospel Single Relaunched

It is here again! A Ghanaian Songwriter and Gospel Artiste, Ohemaa Tina has again released her latest single; “ME BOAFO NE AWURADE,” to keep reminding people of the Goodness of God.

The Gospel Music, “ME BOAFO NE AWURADE,” which was produced by Joshua Tei and released somewhere last year, has been launched again after it made serious hits in the Gospel Music industry.

The latest praise single, “ME BOAFO NE AWURADE,” gives great morale to listeners and instill the belief in people to keep relying trusting God to deliver.

In an interview, Ohemaa Tina said with the release of the Music, she was only trying to send a message to people to always trust in the ever-changing mercies of God and His ability to save, deliver and provide.

“In everything we should put our trust in God and not in Man. Whatever we are looking for or we are expecting, even if we are expecting that from our fellow man, we must not forget to put it to God in prayers and trust that God will work through men for us to get what we are expecting,” she said.

She also said; “Without God, we might lose out on many things we need in life. He is everything and He has the keys to our lives, and so when we trust in Him, He will always provide and will always help.”

Ohemaa Tina mentioned that humans disappoint; advising that believers mustn’t always put their trust in man but in God.

“There were times in my life I thought I had lost until I met Jesus. He gave me hope and instils confidence in me that, with Him, I can face tomorrow and be a victor. He cares and provides for me. He can do that for you when you believe and trust in Him,” she said.

She found the song, “ME BOAFO NE AWURADE,” on Jeremiah 17:5 “Thus says the Lord: “Cursed is the man who trusts in man. And makes flesh his strength, Whose heart departs from the Lord.”

“ME BOAFO NE AWURADE,” is a praise song described by many people as a deeply spiritual.

She expressed appreciation to the Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International, her producers and all who make her work and ministry a success.

Ohemaa Tina also, not too long ago released a worship single, ‘Gye Me So’ featuring the Multi-talented instrumentalist Akwaboah Jnr.

This is also making serious hit in the Gospel Music Industry with music lovers making beautiful comments about her exploits.

Listen and Enjoy: