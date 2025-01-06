Ohene Kwame Frimpong Emerges as Top Contender for Second Deputy Speaker Position in Ninth Parliament

As the Ninth Parliament prepares to convene after the dissolution of the Eighth Parliament on January 7, 2025, all eyes are on the impending election of the Speaker and two deputies. Among the candidates for the position of Second Deputy Speaker, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, the independent MP-elect for Asante Akim North, has emerged as a frontrunner, with overwhelming support from the NDC caucus.

Information gathered indicates that the NDC caucus is inclined to nominate an independent candidate for the role. The shortlisted independent MPs-elect include Ohene Kwame Frimpong (Asante Akim North), Nandaya Yaw Stanley (Wulensi), Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as Kwame A Plus (Gomoa Central), and Worlasi Kpeli (Afram Plains North), a former NDC member who contested as an independent.

Of the four, three candidates, excluding Kwame A Plus, have publicly declared their alignment with the NDC, making them prime contenders for the position. However, insiders reveal that the NDC caucus favors Ohene Kwame Frimpong, citing his exceptional track record, electoral performance, and widespread appeal as key reasons for his consideration.

Why Ohene Kwame Frimpong Deserves the Role

Ohene Kwame Frimpong stands out not only for his impressive electoral success but also for his substantial contributions to society. Garnering 26,926 votes in the Asante Akim North constituency, he secured one of the most convincing victories among independent candidates in the 2024 elections. His resounding win is a testament to his popularity, dedication, and ability to unite diverse groups under a common vision.

Beyond the numbers, Frimpong is celebrated for his relentless commitment to community development and advocacy for social justice. His leadership style is characterized by inclusivity and pragmatism, qualities that align perfectly with the role of Second Deputy Speaker. With his proven ability to navigate political complexities, Frimpong is seen as a stabilizing force capable of fostering collaboration in a highly polarized Parliament.

A Plus’ Late Decision and Its Implications

Meanwhile, Kwame A Plus, another independent MP-elect under consideration, has yet to officially declare his alignment. In a recent social media post, he disclosed ongoing discussions with both the NDC and NPP, emphasizing his intent to prioritize the interests of his Gomoa Central constituents. While his statement reflects his strategic approach, the lack of a definitive decision at this critical hour may work against his chances of securing the position.

The Path Ahead

The first sitting of the Ninth Parliament, scheduled for 12:05 a.m. on January 7, 2025, will not only inaugurate newly elected Members of Parliament but also determine the leadership of the House. As the NDC caucus solidifies its choice, the decision to back Ohene Kwame Frimpong for Second Deputy Speaker underscores their confidence in his ability to bring experience, integrity, and balance to the position.

If elected, Frimpong’s appointment would mark a significant milestone in Ghana’s parliamentary history, reaffirming the vital role of independent voices in shaping the nation’s democracy. His leadership would signal a renewed commitment to inclusivity, accountability, and the pursuit of collective progress in the Ninth Parliament.