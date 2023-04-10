Ohene Parker’s First Single of The Year “BREATHE” Is Out Now

Multi-talented Ghanaian musician Ohene Parker has released his first official song of 2023, dubbed “BREATHE.”

“BREATHE,” a Pop song, is far from any of the singer’s previous works and distinctive.

The new track is a sonical reflection of a girlfriend’s personal experience with life’s challenges and struggles. He assures the lover of his unwavering support by singing; “baby don’t you break down cause I got you.”

Detailing the creative inspiration behind the new song to this source, Ohene Parker said, “BREATHE is a beautiful reminder to take a deep breath, slow down and remind ourselves that we can overcome any obstacle.”

His versatility and range are unmatched, and the contrast between this new song and his last single “Young & Able,” released in December 2022 is evident of this.