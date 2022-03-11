Ohenewaa Educates Lovers On ‘Sugar Banana’ Song

Ghanaian afro-fusion sensation, Ohenewaa is out with a new banging single and she calls it, ‘Sugar Banana’.

In ‘Sugar Banana’ on a groovy rhythm, Ohenewaa with a free and soothing voice educates and gave guidelines on how lovers should not give up on love easily during hardships, a secrete most lovers don’t know. Just like her other hit song ‘Shutup‘, She depicts such distinctive songwriting skills as a complement to her singing prowess.

The veneration of future legends is essential to the growth of the creative industry and at this moment, Ohenewaa deserves all the accolades as she keeps staggering numbers on the audio of ‘Sugar Banana’, a feat that is not achieved, usually by the many established artistes in Ghana.

Under Lifeline Records GH, Ohenewaa hopes to establish her personality in the minds of music lovers and cement her place as one of the blossomed Afro-Fusion artists in the new generation.

Song produced by Deelaw Beatz