Renowned TV Host and media personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti has been appointed as a brand ambassador for the second phase of the Live Strong with Iron campaign that is educating Ghanaians on the risks, symptoms and solutions of iron deficiency.

Known for advocating for the wellness of families, Gifty Anti will spearhead efforts to raise awareness through radio discussions and other communication platforms that primarily focus on women and children who are at the highest risk.

Now in its second phase, the Live Strong with Iron campaign seeks to reach and sensitise these high-risk groups and inspire a behaviour change through simple nutritional solutions such as eating iron-rich and iron-fortified foods to prevent iron deficiency in Ghana.

Acknowledging this important role, Gifty Anti said, “As an advocate for women, I am happy to throw my weight behind this behaviour change campaign since research shows that 4 out of 10 women in childbearing age and 6 out of 10 children below five years are affected by iron deficiency anaemia.

We need to encourage our mothers to be more deliberate about serving their children and families with diets that are rich in iron which are locally available”.

“We are happy to be joined by Gifty Anti in this campaign. With a purpose of “unlocking the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come”, Nestlé’s Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager Deborah Kwablah said.

“Nestlé believes in sharing and applying nutrition knowledge as a means to helping bridge the nutritional gap including iron in Ghanaian communities. Together with key actors, we can accelerate actions to achieve Sustainable Development Goals 2 and 3 – Zero hunger and Good health and wellbeing, respectively”.

Iron deficiency affects children’s ability to be active and learn with full concentration. If not treated early, it can affect the child’s brain and physical development for the rest of their lives.

However, this can be changed by simply eating iron-rich foods and iron-fortified foods to boost the iron levels in your blood.

Gifty Anti is committed to working with all stakeholders to impact many Ghanaians as possible about the health risk of iron deficiency prevalence in Ghana.