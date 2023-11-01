OIC and EU Representative Discuss Gaza Strip

In a telephone call on October 31, 2023, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, discussed with the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Mr. Josep Borrell, the ongoing Israeli military aggression against the Gaza Strip. Mr. Hissein Taha called on the European Union to engage, as an active party on the international scene defending international law and universal humanitarian values, in efforts to stop the Israeli military aggression against Palestinian civilians, open humanitarian corridors that allow safe and continuous access of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, provide protection for the defenseless Palestinian people, and force Israel to respect its obligations under international humanitarian law.

The OIC Secretary-General expressed hope that the EU would contribute to the peace process, leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in accordance with international law and UN resolutions.

During the call, Mr. Joseph Borrell emphasized the urgent need for a truce to stop the ongoing conflict and to allow uninterrupted access to humanitarian aid for all those in need. He also stated that the EU would work closely with partners in the region to protect and assist civilians by facilitating access to essential resources such as food, water, medical care, and fuel for the residents of Gaza. Mr. Borrell also emphasized the importance of finding a just and comprehensive political solution to the Palestinian issue that ensures stability and security in the region and the world.