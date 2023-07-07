OIC and PM of Pakistan Hold talks on Mushaf ash-Sharif in Sweden

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on 7 July 2023, held a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan H.E. Mr Shehbaz Sharif.

The conversation reviewed aspects related to latest incident of desecration of copies of the Mushaf ash Sharif in Sweden, and the OIC’s response through the convening of the Extraordinary Meeting of The OIC Executive Committee under the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Secretary-General briefed the Prime Minister on the deliberation of the Extraordinary Meeting. In this connection, the Prime Minister informed the Secretary-General on the adoption on 6 July 2023 by the Pakistan’s Two-Houses Parliament, a resolution demanding the Swedish Government to take action against the perpetrator of such reprehensive act that has never been justifiable under the pretext of freedom of speech.

Prime Minister also asked the Secretary-General to conduct efforts through the United Nations against such despicable acts.