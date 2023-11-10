OIC At Saudi-African Summit in Riyadh

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, participated, in the Saudi-African Summit in Riyadh, hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the theme: “Fruitful Partnership”, on November 10, 2023.

This Summit, attended by a large number of leaders and heads of government, and representatives of African countries, including the African Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, is designed to strengthen fruitful partnerships between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and African countries in various sectors.