Home World News OIC At Saudi-African Summit in Riyadh

OIC At Saudi-African Summit in Riyadh

By
News Desk
-
0
OIC Secretary-General
OIC Secretary-General

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, participated, in the Saudi-African Summit in Riyadh, hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the theme: “Fruitful Partnership”, on November 10, 2023.

This Summit, attended by a large number of leaders and heads of government, and representatives of African countries, including the African Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, is designed to strengthen fruitful partnerships between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and African countries in various sectors.

Send your news stories to [email protected] Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

9th Edition Connected Banking Summit- West Africa Innovation & Excellence Awards 2023
© 2012-2021 News Ghana
WP Radio
WP Radio
OFFLINE LIVE