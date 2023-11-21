OIC Calls for Innovative Solutions for Employment and Labour Development

The Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) preparatory to the 5th Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers, under the theme “Innovative Solutions and Digitalization of Labour and Employment Services in OIC Member States”, kicked off on 21 November, 2023, in Baku Azerbaijan.

H.E. Dr. Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo, the OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs, representing the Secretary-General at the event, emphasized the conference’s purpose in addressing critical technological advancements and policy directions relevant to labour, employment, and societal development within OIC Member States, given the alarming trend of rising unemployment especially among the youth.

Dr. Sengendo highlighted the emergence of new worker categories in the platform economy as a resilient factor during the pandemic. He emphasized the potential of the platform economy in generating employment, particularly for youth and women, through flexible work arrangements and supplementary income sources.

Dr. Sengendo highlighted the necessity for OIC nations to enhance education and training systems. This involves a focus on digital literacy, critical thinking, and vocational training aligned with emerging industries, crucial for future employment opportunities and economic growth. He emphasized that the critical skill that the 21st educational institutions should impart to 21st century learners, is learning how to learn, so that they can engage in continuous learning.

He underlined the importance of regular consultations and experience sharing through the Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers, urging Member States to take practical steps in implementing OIC cooperation frameworks, especially the OIC Framework on Labour, Employment, and Social Protection and OIC Labour Market Strategy.

Dr. Sengendo also stressed the necessity for OIC Member States to extend support to the OIC Labour Centre, which is a new specialized institution that will focus on labor, employment, and social protection issues, contributing significantly to the implementation of OIC resolutions and initiatives through relevant activities and projects.

Simultaneously, a Senior Officials’ meeting in preparation for the Ministerial Session of the Inaugural Session of the General Assembly of the OIC Labour Center was conducted at the same venue. The senior officials reviewed progress in implementing ICLM resolutions, the OIC Labour Market Strategy, and various activities aimed at addressing unemployment, enhance workforce capacity, and improve social protection, among other agenda items.