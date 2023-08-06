OIC Calls for Respect of Jammu and Kashmir’s Status

The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) remains concerned over the situation in the Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, four years after the unilateral alteration of the internationally recognized status of the territory.

The General Secretariat reiterates its call to revoke all illegal measures initiated on and after 5 August 2019 aiming at changing the demographic structure of the disputed territory, and renews its solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their quest for the right of self-determination.

Furthermore, the General Secretariat refers to the decisions and resolutions of the Islamic Summit and the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on Jammu and Kashmir, to call for the immediate cessation of human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The General Secretariat reiterates its call on the international community to enhance its efforts to resolve the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.