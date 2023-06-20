OIC Celebrates World Refugee Day

On June 20th each year, the world celebrates World Refugee Day, as declared by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in December 2000. H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), expressed his support and solidarity with refugees. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing the humanitarian needs of this vulnerable group who have been forced to leave their homelands due to wars, conflicts, and natural disasters. He indicated that the OIC humanitarian agenda recognizes the exceptional circumstances of refugees and aims to provide them with the necessary assistance.

The Secretary-General expressed his gratitude and admiration towards OIC Member States for their compassionate efforts in providing refuge to those displaced. He emphasized that helping and protecting refugees is both a humanitarian and Islamic obligation, as dictated by the teachings of Islam, the OIC Charter, and relevant national and international laws. The Secretary-General urged the international community to support these Member States and emphasized the importance of establishing an equitable partnership. He also acknowledged that OIC Member States currently bear the highest share of the global refugee burden, hosting over half of the world’s refugees. The Secretary-General acknowledged that among these Member States, some might be a source of refugees, a transit point, or a place of settlement for those in need.

Brahim Taha emphasized the importance of addressing the underlying causes of the refugee crisis in the Islamic world to assist this vulnerable group effectively. He acknowledged the consistent efforts of the General Secretariat, along with international partners and organizations such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), to find long-term solutions and facilitate the voluntary, safe, and dignified return of refugees per established international agreements and protocols.

The Secretary-General expressed great admiration for the crucial and significant contributions made by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in bringing relief to the Palestinian refugees. The Secretary-General further urged the international community, the UN, and the OIC Member States to keep supporting the UNRWA in its mission to provide essential services to the Palestinian refugees until their right to return is achieved by the resolutions of international legitimacy.