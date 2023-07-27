OIC-CFM to Convene Special Meeting on Islamophobic Desecration

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will be holding an extraordinary virtual session for the Council of Foreign Ministers of Member States (CFM) on Monday, July 31, 2023.

This session was requested by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Chair of the 14th Islamic Summit, and the Republic of Iraq, to address the repeated incidents of desecration and burning of copies of al-Mushaf ash-Sharif in Sweden and Denmark.

This urgent meeting of ministers has been called in response to the final statement issued by the OIC Executive Committee after an extraordinary meeting held at the OIC General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah on July 02, 2023.

The statement addressed the burning of a copy of al-Mushaf ash-Sharif in Sweden and called for high-level emergency meetings as needed.

The meeting is being held considering H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the OIC Secretary-General’s consultations with the Member States regarding the implementation of the final statement issued by the Executive Committee.

They are considering taking further measures in response to the repeated provocative actions that represent deliberate religious hatred and intolerance.