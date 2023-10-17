OIC Concludes Preparations for Emergency Ministerial Meeting on Gaza

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has finalized preparations for an open-ended emergency extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the ministerial level to discuss the aggression against the Gaza Strip and the deteriorating humanitarian situation, which poses a threat to the security of civilians and jeopardizes regional stability.

Hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the current Chair of the Islamic Summit, and the Executive Committee, the meeting will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, 18 October 2023, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Organization in Jeddah.

His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, emphasized that the meeting comes at a time when the Palestinian people are experiencing tragic conditions.

He stressed that the Palestinian question is a high-priority issue on the Organization’s agenda and enjoys continuous support from Member States.

The Secretary-General expressed his confidence in the Committee’s ability to adopt a strong and unified position.