OIC Condemns Israeli Minister’s Racist Comments

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns the racist comments by the Israeli culture minister, Amichai Eliyahu, calling for a nuclear bomb to be dropped on the Gaza Strip, describing it as extremist and hate speech, an incitement to violence and organized terrorism, and genocide perpetrated daily by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, in flagrant violation of international law, instruments, and resolutions.

The OIC views this abhorrent speech as an extension of terrorist racist ideology which calls for the international community’s condemnation and effective measures to stop the military aggression, daily massacre, and genocide carried out by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.