OIC Condemns Israeli Occupation for Allowing Extremists to March into Al-Quds

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the Israeli occupation for permitting extremist settler groups to stage a provocative march through the old neighborhoods of the occupied city of Al-Quds, as part of illegal and rejected attempts aimed at impinging on the existing historical and legal status of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Al-Quds, especially the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The OIC also warned of the danger of the continued Judaization plans carried out by the Israeli occupation authorities in the city, including the so-called “lower canal” plan, which is proposing the construction of approximately 1,792 colonial units in a new colonial bloc in the eastern part of the city, within the framework of the rejected and condemned attempts to change the existing historical, political, legal and demographic status of the city, Judaizing and severing it from its Palestinian surroundings.

The OIC reaffirmed that the city of Al-Quds Al-Sharif, the capital of the State of Palestine, is an integral part of the Palestinian territory occupied in 1967. The OIC also rejected any measures or decisions aimed at imposing the alleged Israeli sovereignty over the city and its sanctities, as illegal and illegitimate under international law and relevant UN resolutions.

Furthermore, the OIC renewed its call on international actors, especially the UN Security Council, to shoulder their responsibilities to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, which led to the killing of more than 16,000 martyrs, the coercive displacement of more than 1.8 million Palestinian citizens from their homes, and the lack of shelter centers in light of the prevention of supplies of fuel, electricity, materials, food, medical and drinking water. Most hospitals and medical centers are out of service in the Gaza Strip.

The OIC also called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and exert pressure on Israel, the occupying power, to put an end to the acts of violence and organized terrorism committed by extremist settler groups and Israeli occupation forces across the West Bank, leading to the killing of more than 260 martyrs and the arrest of more than 3,550 Palestinian citizens since the seventh of last October.