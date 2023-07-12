OIC Condemns Israeli Occupation Forces Seizure of Palestinian Family’s Home

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the recent actions of the Israeli occupation forces in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT).

In particular, the OIC has expressed its concern about the recent seizure of the Sub Laban family’s home in the city of Al-Quds.

The OIC views this as part of a broader pattern of activities designed to promote Judaization, colonial settlement, forced displacement of Palestinian families, confiscation of their property, and home demolitions.

These activities are a clear violation of international humanitarian law (IHL) and international human rights law (IHRL).

The OIC has called on the international community to take immediate action to end these violations and provide protection for the Palestinian people.