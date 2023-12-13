OIC condemns Israeli’s decision to seize lands and homes in Al-Quds

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the decision by the Israeli occupation authorities, to confiscate Palestinian homes and lands in the town of Silwan in the occupied city of Al-Quds under the pretext of building the sky train.

It considered the decision as an extension of Israeli occupation policies aimed at Judaizing the Holy City and changing its geographical, demographic and historical reality. Furthermore, the OIC stressed that all measures taken by the Israeli occupation against Al-Quds City, its people and its holy sites are illegal and invalid under international law and relevant UN resolutions.

Moreover, the OIC called on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to assume its legal and political responsibilities and take the necessary measures to put an end to all violations and crimes committed by Israel, the occupying power, throughout the occupied Palestinian territory.