OIC Condemns Israel’s Storming of Jenin and Accelerating Settlements

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its strong condemnation of the colonial crimes perpetrated by Israel, the occupying power, against the Palestinian territory and people.

Furthermore, it condemned in the strongest terms the war currently waged by the Israeli occupying forces, with the continued bombardment of the eastern side of Jenin, leaving four martyrs and dozens wounded.

The OIC described the storming and bombardment of the town and its camp by the Israeli occupying forces with Apache helicopters, as an indiscriminate open war against residential areas, an aggression that confirmed the gruesome behavior of Israel, the occupying power, and its escalation against the Palestinian people.

The OIC said that the Israeli government’s decision to speed up procedures for building and expanding settlements was part of the same colonial approach of this government and its relentless endeavors to circumvent international laws, norms and agreements.

The OIC strongly condemned the decision to shorten settlement construction procedures, leading to settlements expansion and expulsion of Palestinian populations from their homes, in flagrant violation of international law and resolutions, notably Security Council Resolution 2334. The OIC also called on the international community to act swiftly to put an end to this aggression and expansionist colonial policy.