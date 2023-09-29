OIC Condemns Pakistan Terrorist Blasts

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemns the terrorist attacks perpetrated today, Friday 29 September 2023, near a mosque in Mastung, in the southwestern province of Balochistan, and at a mosque in Hangu, near Peshawar City in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in Pakistan, which claimed the lives of a number of people.

The OIC Secretary-General, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, expressed his strongest condemnation of these heinous acts and offered his deepest condolences to the Government, the people of Pakistan, and the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General renewed the principled position of the OIC against all forms and manifestations of terrorism and expressed full support for Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism.