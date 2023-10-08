OIC Condoles With Afghanistan over Earthquake

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, offered his sincere condolences to Afghanistan over the devastating earthquake that struck west of Herat on Saturday, 08 October 2023.

The powerful earthquake reportedly killed over 100 people and wounded hundreds more.

Secretary-General Taha affirmed that the OIC stands in full support of and solidarity with Afghanistan and its people in this trying moment.