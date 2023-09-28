OIC Condoles With Victims of the Wedding Hall Fire In Iraq

H.E. the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, extends his sincere condolences and sympathy to the leadership and people of the Republic of Iraq, over the victims of the unfortunate fire that broke out in a wedding hall late Tuesday, 26 September 2023, in Al-Hamdaniya, Nineveh Governorate, as a result of the collapse of the hall’s ceiling following the use of fireworks.

According to a statement by the Iraqi Ministry of Health, the blaze led to more than a hundred deaths and more than a hundred injuries with burns and wounds of varying severity.

The OIC Secretary-General expressed his sympathy with the families of the victims, praying to Allah the Almighty to bestow His vast mercy upon the deceased, dwell them in His spacious Jannat, provide their families with patience and resilience, and grant the injured a speedy recovery.