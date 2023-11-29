OIC Congratulates Saudi Arabia Gov’t over Riyadh Hosting of Expo 2030

On the occasion of Riyadh’s successful bid to host the 2030 Expo, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, has congratulated the leadership, government, and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over this deserved and outstanding global achievement, which reflects the place and huge trust enjoyed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the international community and a recognition of Riyadh’s outstanding qualifications making it a fitting host for this big and important event.

The Secretary-General stressed that this achievement is a result of the sincere efforts and tireless endeavors of the wise leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The Secretary-General expressed his sincere wishes to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for greater progress and prosperity, noting that the choice of Riyadh to host the 2030 Expo is the result of its advanced infrastructure as well as political, economic, and security stability and cultural diversity. The Secretary-General added that this victory is not an achievement for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia alone but also for the states of the Muslim world and the OIC, given that it serves as the host country for the Organization.