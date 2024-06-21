OIC Congratulates Saudi Leadership on Successful Hajj Organization

Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has extended his congratulations to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the successful organization of the Hajj pilgrimage for the year 1445 AH.

He praised the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, for the significant efforts and resources dedicated to facilitating the Hajj.

Taha acknowledged the extensive services and facilities provided by Saudi Arabia, which enabled millions of pilgrims from around the world to perform their religious duties smoothly. He commended the generous care and management of the Two Holy Mosques and other holy sites by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, highlighting their exceptional hospitality and reception of pilgrims.

“The arrangements and efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia each year ensure a successful Hajj season,” Taha stated. He also prayed for continued prosperity, progress, security, and safety for Saudi Arabia, its leadership, and its people.