OIC Criticizes the Suicide Attack in Central Somalia

The OIC strongly condemned the suicide attack carried out on 23 September 2023 in the city of Beledweyne in central Somalia. The attack was carried out by a truck bomb and resulted in the death and injury of many innocent people.

His Excellency the OIC Secretary-General, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, expressed his strong condemnation of this heinous terrorist operation. He offered his condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Somalia, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

The Secretary-General renewed the OIC’s condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, stressing its support for the efforts of the Somali government to combat terrorism.