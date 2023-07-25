OIC denounces assassination of three young Palestinians

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the Israeli occupation forces’ assassination of three young Palestinians in the city of Nablus, considering this heinous crime an extension of the Israeli policy of repression, aggression and continued terrorism against the Palestinian people, in flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

The OIC also held Israel, the occupying power, fully responsible for the repercussions of this atrocious crime, calling on the international community to assume its responsibilities, and to take the necessary measures,  to prosecute and hold the Israeli war criminals accountable, and to provide international protection for the Palestinian people.

