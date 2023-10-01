OIC Denounces Bomb Attack in Türkiye

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the suicide bomb attack that took place, today, 1 October 2023, outside the Interior Ministry building in Ankara, Türkiye.

The OIC Secretary-General, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, extended the OIC’s solidarity to the Government of Türkiye, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.
He reiterated the OIC’s firm position in condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

