OIC Denounces Continued Israeli Massacre and War Crimes in Gaza

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns in the strongest terms the ongoing Israeli massacre and war crimes, particularly the recent carnage in the Jabaliya Camp carried out by the Israeli occupation forces, destroying a residential district and killing hundreds of Palestinian civilians.

The OIC at the same time renews its urgent call upon the international community to intervene immediately to stop this brutal Israeli aggression, to provide international protection for the Palestinian civilians, and to ensure the delivery of basic supplies as well as urgent and lasting humanitarian assistance to them.