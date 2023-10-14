OIC Denounces Continued Israeli Military Aggression

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its absolute rejection and condemnation of Israel, the occupying power’s calls for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people, and attempts to transfer the humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the Israeli occupation to neighboring countries.

The OIC also strongly condemned the blockade of medical, relief supplies, and basic necessities to the Gaza Strip, considering this as collective punishment which is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

The organization reiterated its call on the international community to urgently take effective measures to stop all forms of Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, which threatens to lead to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe. The OIC emphasized the necessity of establishing humanitarian corridors to provide essential aid to the Gaza Strip.