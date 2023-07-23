OIC denounces execution of two Palestinian boys

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the continuation of the heinous crimes of Israel, the occupying power.

The latest one was the heinous execution of the boy Fawzi Muftala in the town of Sebastia near the city of Nablus and the boy Muhammad al-Bayed in the town of Um Safa near the city of Ramallah.

The OIC considers both acts as an extension of the series of Israeli crimes and violations that require investigation and accountability.

The OIC renewed its call on the international community to assume its responsibilities and put an end to the daily crimes and organized State terrorism committed by Israel, the occupying power, against the Palestinian people.