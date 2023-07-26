OIC Denounces Terrorist Attack on Mogadishu Military Academy

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the terrorist attack against the Gali Siad Military Academy in Mogadishu on Monday, July 24, 2023, which caused the death and injury of a number of innocent people.

Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the OIC Secretary-General, expressed his strong condemnation of this heinous operation. He offered his condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Somalia, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

The Secretary-General also reiterated the OIC’s condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and its support for the efforts of the Somali government to confront and combat it.