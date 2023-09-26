OIC Denounces the Attack on a Bahraini Military Force Position

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the Houthi drone attack on a Bahraini military force position on the southern border of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with Yemen, which resulted in the martyrdom of an officer and a soldier and injured others from the Bahraini forces.

H.E. the OIC Secretary-General, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the two martyrs and to the government and people of Bahrain, wishing recovery for the injured. He stressed that such provocative actions are not consistent with the positive efforts made to end the crisis in Yemen.