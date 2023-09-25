OIC Denounces the Desecration of a Copy of the Holy Quran in the Netherlands

The OIC General Secretariat condemns in the strongest terms the provocative act of desecration of a copy of the holy Quran, which was perpetrated on 23 September 2023, in front of the Embassies of some OIC Member States in The Hague, the Netherlands.

The General Secretariat reaffirms the position of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation as stated by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in the resolution it adopted at its 18th Extraordinary Session, held on 31 July 2023, and devoted to the repeated incidents of desecration of copies of the al-Mus’haf ash-Sharif.

The Council condemned all attempts to denigrate the sanctity of al-Mus’haf ash-Sharif as well as other sacred books, values and symbols of Islam and other religions under the garb of freedom of expression, which is contrary to the spirit of Articles (19) and (20) of the ICCPR.

The OIC General Secretariat calls on the Dutch authorities to take necessary measures against such provocative acts, which constitute acts of religious hatred, in violation of international law, and to prevent their recurrence.