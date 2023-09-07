OIC Engages Afghan de facto Foreign Minister

The OIC Secretary-General’s Envoy for Afghanistan, Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakhit, met today, Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Foreign Minister of the de facto government in Afghanistan, at the headquarters of the Afghan Foreign Ministry in Kabul.

The meeting discussed the outcome of the visit of the delegation of Muslim scholars to Afghanistan, which held several meetings with Afghan scholars and officials on issues of utmost importance to the organisation such as tolerance and moderation in Islam, girls education and women’s work.

During the meeting, they reviewed the organization’s efforts in the development field in Afghanistan within the framework of the Humanitarian Trust Fund at the Islamic Development Bank and the humanitarian activities of the organization’s office in Kabul financed by King Salman Center in coordination with Afghan Red Crescent.

The two sides discussed other political and economic issues that constitute a priority for the organisation in the framework of following up the implementation of the resolutions of the Council of Foreign Ministers related to the situation in Afghanistan.