OIC Engages Danish Foreign Minister On The Issue of Burning of the Holy Qur’an

H.E. the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, met on 20 September 2023, on the sidelines of his participation in the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly at its seventy-eighth session in New York, with H.E. the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Mr. Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

During this meeting, the Danish Minister briefed the OIC Secretary-General on the steps taken by his country’s government as it proposed a bill to criminalize desecration of the Holy Books.

For his part, the Secretary-General renewed the OIC position on the issue of desecration and burning of copies of the Holy Qur’an, as stated in the resolution of the Council of Foreign Ministers in its eighteenth extraordinary session, in addition to the OIC call on the countries concerned to take practical measures to prevent the recurrence of this crime. The OIC Secretary-General commended the step taken by Denmark in this regard.