OIC Engages EU High Representative on Crimes of Desecration

His Excellency Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), met on 19 September 2023, with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Joseph Borrell, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly 78th session in New York.

The two sides discussed OIC-EU bilateral relations.

The Secretary-General briefed the EU High Representative on the Resolution adopted by the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers on the Crimes of Desecration and Burning of Copies of Al-Mushaf Ashariff in Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands, held in July 2023. The Secretary-General conveyed to the High Representative the condemnation of the OIC countries for these despicable crimes.

The EU High Representative affirmed the EU’s condemnation of these actions and insulting the sanctities of others, noting that a representative had been appointed to combat Islamophobia.