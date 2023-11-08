OIC Engages Minister of Women, Family and Social Protection of Guinea-Bissau

On the sidelines of the International Conference on “Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment,” hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on November 6-8, 2023, the OIC Secretary-General, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, met on November 7, 2023, with H.E. Mrs. Cadi Seidi, Minister of Women, Family and Social Protection of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations between the OIC and the Republic of Guinea Bissau and the prospects for enhancing cooperation between the two sides, especially with regard to improving the conditions of women, children and people with special needs.

The Secretary-General commended Guinea-Bissau’s efforts to address women’s and children’s issues, and its support for efforts aimed at strengthening joint Islamic action.

For her part, the Minister expressed her gratitude to the Secretary-General for the OIC’s support for her country and reviewed the efforts made by the Government of Guinea-Bissau to promote the rights of women and children.