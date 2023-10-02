OIC express worry over the desecration of the Holy Qur’an again

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemns in the strongest terms a new provocative act of desecration of copies of the Holy Qur’an, on Saturday, 30 September 2023, in Malmo, Sweden, despite the repeated calls on the Swedish authorities to prevent the recurrence of such despicable acts.

The OIC Secretary General, H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, reaffirms the position of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation as stated by the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in the resolution it adopted at its 18th Extraordinary Session, held on 31 July 2023, and devoted to the repeated incidents of desecration of copies of the al-Mus’haf ash-Sharif. He reiterates the OIC’s calls on the Swedish authorities to take immediate measures against such provocative acts, which constitute acts of religious hatred, in violation of international law, and to prevent their recurrence.