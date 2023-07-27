OIC Files Written Submissions to the ICJ

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) submitted written submissions to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding the legal consequences arising from the policies and practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including the eastern part of Al-Quds, pursuant to the mandate of the ICJ by the UN General Assembly, requesting an advisory opinion in this regard.

In these submissions, the OIC highlighted that Israeli policies and practices in the occupied Palestinian territory constitutes gross violations of the international law-guaranteed human rights, stressing that the Israeli colonial occupation of Palestinian Territory is illegal and violates international law and relevant UN resolutions, and must stop immediately.

In the document, the OIC reaffirmed its absolute and unwavering support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination, return, and the embodiment of the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Ashariff as its capital.