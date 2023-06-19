OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attack on School in Western Uganda

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expresses its strong condemnation of the heinous terrorist attacks on a school in western Uganda on Friday, 16 June 2023, which killed and injured scores of people.

The General Secretariat offers its deepest condolences and sympathy to the relatives of the victims and to the Government and people of Uganda and wished the injured a quick recovery.

The OIC reiterates its principled position against all forms and manifestations of terrorism and renews its full support to the Ugandan authorities in fighting terrorism.