OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Bomb Attack in Pakistan

By
News Desk
-
0
Terrorist Bomb Attack in North Waziristan, Pakistan
Terrorist Bomb Attack in North Waziristan, Pakistan

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemns the terrorist bomb blast in Pakistan’s North Waziristan, which claimed the lives of a number of people.

The OIC Secretary-General, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, expressed his condemnation of this heinous act and offered his deepest condolences to the Government, people of Pakistan and the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General renewed the principled position of the OIC against all forms and manifestations of terrorism and expressed full support for Pakistan’s efforts in tackling terrorism.

Send your news stories to [email protected] Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here