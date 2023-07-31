OIC General Secretariat Denounces Deadly Blast in Pakistan

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned in the strongest terms the explosion, today, 30 July 2023, in the Tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur District, in Pakistan, leaving tens of people dead and injured.

H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, OIC’s Secretary-General, expressed his strong condemnation of this heinous crime and offered his sincere condolences to the victims’ families and to the government and people of Pakistan wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General reaffirmed the OIC stand and solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in its efforts to combat extremism and terrorism.