OIC General Secretariat Denounces Terrorist Attack in Dakar

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expresses its strong condemnation of the heinous attack that targeted a public transport bus in the Senegalese capital, Dakar, on Tuesday evening, 01 August 2023, which resulted in several deaths and injuries.

The General Secretariat extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of the Republic of Senegal, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

The General Secretariat affirms the OIC principled position rejecting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and considers that targeting innocent civilians is a condemnable act and cannot be justified in any way.