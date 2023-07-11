OIC General Secretariat Joins the Families of the Victims of the Srebrenica Genocide in Marking the 28th Anniversary of the Genocide

The OIC General Secretariat joins with great sorrow the families of the victims of the Srebrenica genocide, perpetrated in July 1995, in the city of Srebrenica in Bosnia-Herzegovina, in marking the 28th anniversary of the genocide on 11 July as a Day of Mourning, in accordance with the Resolution adopted at the 38th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, held in Astana, Republic of Kazakhstan (28- 30 June 2011), and subsequent resolutions.

The OIC Secretary-General, H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, deeply shares the grief and pain of the bereaved families of those who died in the Srebrenica genocide and to the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina and stresses the importance for the international community to prevent the recurrence of similar crimes.

The OIC General Secretariat recalls the resolutions adopted by the Council of Foreign Ministers reaffirming the long support of the OIC Member States to preserve the unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty and international personality of Bosnia and Herzegovina, within its internationally recognized borders, as a fully functional and self-sustainable state capable of carrying out its power and fulfilling its international obligations, as well as multiethnic, multi-cultural and multi-religious state.