OIC happy with UN general Assembly Resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the UN General Assembly resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire on humanitarian grounds to ensure access to humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, adopted on Tuesday evening, December 12, 2023, with 153 countries voting in favor, reflecting the international consensus and political will of the overwhelming majority of countries in the world regarding the need to stop the crimes of displacement, destruction and genocide to which the Palestinian people are exposed throughout the Palestinian territories, especially in the Gaza Strip, by the Israeli occupation forces.

The OIC also called on the international community to compel Israel, the occupying power, to comply immediately and fully with the terms of this resolution, to put an end to the threat of the collapse of the humanitarian system in the Gaza Strip, and to take decisive measures to end the military aggression and Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.